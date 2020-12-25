Juvia’s Place Palettes Are the Perfect Pop of Color to Ring in the New Year, Get One Now for Only $6

Juvia’s Place Sale 814565 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Juvia’s Place Sale | Ulta Beauty | Use Coupon 814565



Juvia’s Place has created some of the most gorgeous and vibrant makeup in all of beauty. Innovative and elaborate it’s easy to see why beauty gurus love this brand so much. There are ten palettes currently on sale and if you use the coupon 814565 you’ll save another $3.50.

Advertisement

Seven of the smaller palettes are great to take wherever you go in case a touch up is needed. Don’t let the size fool you they are still just as pigmented and have staying power. With six shades in each, there are an array of mattes and shimmers. Each is rich and the tones are made to blend and compliment. There is definitely a color collection to suits whatever your tastes are.

Free shipping on orders over $35

G/O Media may get a commission Juvia’s Place Palettes Buy for $6 from Ulta Use the promo code 814565