It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

JustCBD Is Giving You 25% off CBD Gummies So You Can Finally Get Some Rest [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsJustCBD Deals
649
Save
Graphic: Gabe Carey

There’s a lot of discourse surrounding the benefits of CBD and whether the Cannabid sativa extract is actually beneficial to those experiencing chronic pain and anxiety or if it’s a placebo cleverly marketed as a cure-all antidote. Whatever you believe (I, myself, have seen the positive effects of a good batch), JustCBD is offering 25% off its entire selection of CBD gummies right now using our exclusive discount code KINJA25.

Chill out, maybe watch a movie and fall asleep halfway through. It’s Friday, anything is on the table! Gummies at CBD start at 8mg and cap out at 25mg/piece, so there’s a wide gamut of dosages to choose from. Especially right now, we need all the help we can get for our mental and physical health. To that extent, CBD is a proven aid, and gummies are the most fun way to consume it.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Pro Tip: How We Stay Productive Working From Home

You Need Some Chores

You Need to Step Up Your Video Conferencing Backdrop Game

The Three Tiers of Dolby Atmos: In-Ceiling, Up-Firing, and Virtual Surround Compared