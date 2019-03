Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Microsoft likes to push its Office 365 subscription service, and Google Docs is enough for most people, but if you pine for the days of pay-once-own-it-forever Microsoft Office, you can still buy it! In fact, today only on Amazon, you can buy it on sale. Pay $99 (down from $129), and you’ll have classic copies of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, forever. You can even install it on a PC or a Mac.