Photo: Amazon

Today on Amazon, you can get an amplified HDTV antenna for just $10 with promo code ZQCJ6ORB, which will allow you to watch the 38 World Cup matches that Fox is set to broadcast on Fox over the airwaves.



There are a lot of antennas like this on Amazon, but I love the fact that this one is transparent, meaning it’ll blend in no matter what color wall you stick it on. Its USB-powered amplifier means it can pick up signals from as far as 50 miles away, though that would only be in the most ideal conditions. If you aren’t sure, Lifehacker has a great guide to help you find out if this is the sort of antenna for you.