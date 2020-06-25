It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Just in Time for The Isle of Armor, This Switch Controller That Looks Like a Poké Ball Is $12 off

PowerA Wireless Switch Controller (Poké Ball Red) | $38 | Amazon
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield’s latest expansion, The Isle of Armor, is out, and if you need a controller to navigate the newly-added open world areas, this PowerA wireless controller is dressed for the occasion.

It’s dressed up like a Poké Ball, and if you look closely enough, you can kind of sort of maybe see Poliwag and Snorlax influence in the design. Or maybe that’s just me grasping for straws! It’s $38 at Amazon, but sadly doesn’t support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo.

