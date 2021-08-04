smartmi Cool No Mist Humidifier | $115 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Now that summer is officially here time to think about staying cool without drying your family out. Running fans and the AC all day can create less than desirable living environments. smartmi Cool No Mist Humidifier aims to keep everyone from babies to Grandparents to pets happy and thriving in the hottest months. Take 12% off today.

This is a large capacity humidifier, so you won’t need to fill it as often. This is a massive four-liter water tank. This is designed with thirty-six rotating evaporation blades that are easy to snap out and clean. It’s also got a water level sensor that lets you know when it’s starting to drop. The water level light panel is simple to understand, so there’s no guessing if you need to feed it more H2O. But it can run up to twenty-four hours uninterrupted on a low level. It’s also made to be whisper-quiet so easy to sleep through, and it won’t disturb a fussy baby. That being said, it’s made with all its electrical bits in the top to keep curious kids and pets safe. If you think your home needs a little extra moisture without the hassle, this is the humidifier for you.

This will ship free for Prime members.