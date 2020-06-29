It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $31

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCDKeys Deals
1.2K
Save
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership | $31 | CDKeys
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership | $31 | CDKeys
Image: PlayStation
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership | $31 | CDKeys

Greatness may be awaiting the PS5 launch targeting late 2020, but you can get a headstart on your PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (likely still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at CDKeys. $31 nets a whole year, about half the price you’d otherwise spend on Amazon. If you don’t want to risk paying full price, snag this deal for access to Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and NBA 2K20 for the month of July—no hidden fees added. Simply redeem the code in your email post-checkout and you’re set for 365 days.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Why Cast Iron Skillets Are the Best Replacement Grill

Get Weird in Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Now $30

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Down to $30

The Anker PowerWave Stand Combo Is a Decent $26