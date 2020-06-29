Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $31

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership Image : PlayStation

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership | $31 | CDKeys

Greatness may be awaiting the PS5 launch targeting late 2020, but you can get a headstart on your PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (likely still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at CDKeys. $31 nets a whole year, about half the price you’d otherwise spend on Amazon. If you don’t want to risk paying full price, snag this deal for access to Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and NBA 2K20 for the month of July—no hidden fees added. Simply redeem the code in your email post-checkout and you’re set for 365 days.