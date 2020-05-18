Just in Time for Memorial Day BBQs, Save 20% on Any One Item at ThermoWorks

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
20% Off Any One Item | ThermoWorks
We’re a week away from Memorial Day, which many Americans regard as the official day of summer and the annual grand barbecue season kickoff. To prepare, get yourself some staple items at ThermoWorks where you can take 20% off any one item, including pro-grade thermometers and ThermaPens, alarms and timers, and more. Unfortunately, this sale doesn’t apply to the WAND forehead thermometer, which you should probably buy anyway to screen anyone who wants to attend your cookout for the ‘rona.
