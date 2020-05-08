It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Just in Time for Ignacia's Friday Playlist, Anker Soundcore Speakers are 20% Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Anker Soundcore Motion+ | $80 | Amazon | Use code MOTIONPLUS Anker Soundcore 2 | $32 | Amazon | Use code ANKERSDC2
Ooooweee, I can’t wait to hear what Ignacia recommends for her TGIF Playlist this week, and with 20% off Anker’s Soundcore speakers, you can vibe with me. You can get the Soundcore Motion+ for $80 with promo code MOTIONPLUS, or use code ANKERSDC2 for a $32 Soundcore 2.

The Soundcore Motion+ uses Bluetooth AptX and 30W drivers to deliver hi-res audio playback for up to 12 hours. Buy two, and you can pair them wirelessly for stereo sound. The Soundcore 2 can’t boast the same audio fidelity, but you’ll still get great sound, and you’ll enjoy double the battery life compared to the Motion+. Both are water resistant, too, so you can sing the Mad About You theme song in the shower to your heart’s content.

