Just in Time for Doom Eternal, Get a Sun Joe Chainsaw (and a Power Washer?) up to 35% Off

35% Off Sun Joe Power Tools Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

35% Off Sun Joe Power Tools | Amazon Gold Box

We’re not saying you should go around looking for demons to chew up with this thing, but we couldn’t think of a better time to buy a chainsaw than just a day before Doom Eternal launches. As part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals, Sun Joe’s 16" cordless chainsaw drops to $190. You can also get a pressure washer for an all-time low $42, but who cares? CHAINSAW.

Advertisement