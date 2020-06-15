It's all consuming.
Just in Time for Dodgeball Practice, Crescent's 170-Piece Tool Set Drops to $74

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Crescent 170-Piece Tool Set | $74 | Amazon Gold Box
Crescent 170-Piece Tool Set | $74 | Amazon Gold Box

If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball, but don’t dodge the chance to score on this one-day deal at Amazon. Crescent’s 170-piece tool set plummets to $74. It comes with the aforementioned wrenches and countless socket options, plus a comprehensive screwdriver set, pliers, tweezers, and more, all neatly packed into an eye-catching grey and red carrying case.

Quentyn Kennemer

