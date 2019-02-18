Photo: Amazon

It might not have the name recognition of a Roomba, but this iLife robotic vacuum packs in much of the same features in a crazy affordable $112 price tag.

The V3s Pro has a scheduling function, a remote control, a low profile design, and some pretty great Amazon reviews. Just note, this is designed for hard wood floors and thinner area rugs, not high pile carpets. Today’s price will only lasts through the end of the day or until all of these are sucked up, so I wouldn’t hesitate.