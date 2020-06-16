Just For Today, You Can Get 7 Full-Size Beauty Products At Tarte For $63

Tarte Custom Beauty Kit Image : Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Custom Beauty Kit | $63 | Tarte



Ok beauty girls, it’s time to get excited. For today ONLY, Tarte is having a sale on their custom beauty kits, and they are only $63! Basically, you’ll be able to choose between three foundations, three kinds of face makeup (a choice between blush, bronzer, or concealer), eye makeup (eyeshadow palette, brow gel, or chome paint), mascara, lipstick or lipgloss, and a makeup brush.

Advertisement

The kit usually retails at a whopping $200, so I’d stock up and grab this before it’s gone. You know you want to. Not to mention, most of Tarte’s makeup is vegan and cruelty-free, so you don’t have to feel bad for animals while you take your selfies. And you get FREE SHIPPING. Yes, girl, FREE-99! Grab it before it’s gone!

