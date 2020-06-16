It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Just For Today, You Can Get 7 Full-Size Beauty Products At Tarte For $63

Ignacia
Tarte Custom Beauty Kit | $63 | Tarte
Tarte Custom Beauty Kit | $63 | Tarte

Ok beauty girls, it’s time to get excited. For today ONLY, Tarte is having a sale on their custom beauty kits, and they are only $63! Basically, you’ll be able to choose between three foundations, three kinds of face makeup (a choice between blush, bronzer, or concealer), eye makeup (eyeshadow palette, brow gel, or chome paint), mascara, lipstick or lipgloss, and a makeup brush.

The kit usually retails at a whopping $200, so I’d stock up and grab this before it’s gone. You know you want to. Not to mention, most of Tarte’s makeup is vegan and cruelty-free, so you don’t have to feel bad for animals while you take your selfies. And you get FREE SHIPPING. Yes, girl, FREE-99! Grab it before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

