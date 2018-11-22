Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just because you’re not at your desk doesn’t mean you can’t play the latest games at high settings: A pair of MSI gaming laptops are on sale at Walmart for Black Friday:



At $849, the perfectly capable 15" MSI GF63 features an 8th gen Core i7, a GTX 1050 GPU, a 256GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD, 16GB of RAM, and even a copy of Black Ops 4.

Or, for $1399, step up to the 17" GP73, which comes with all of the above, plus a larger 120Hz display, double the SSD space, and a GTX 1070 that can handle VR gaming.