Just Because You Don't Have a Yard Doesn't Mean Summer S'mores Can't Be Had

I’m lucky to have a sizable back yard where I live because it’s in an area where real estate is coveted. I have a firepit and can actually d o this IRL b ut even I think this electric s’ more maker is so cute and retro. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $20.

This tabletop electric flameless heater brings those nostalgic memories of nights by the campfire indoors. The electric s’ more maker is a no-hassle experience but just as delicious. Only needing an electrical outlet keeps it a lot safer if you have little ones. It comes with four stainless steel roasting forks and has easy to remove trays so cleaning is simple. And you can use it anytime you want because the weather is always perfect for it.

