It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Just $20, This Hyper Tough Toolkit Has 116 Pieces for Home Repair and Improvement

Quentyn Kennemer
Hyper Tough 116-Piece Tool Set | $20 | Walmart
Hyper Tough 116-Piece Tool Set | $20 | Walmart

Whether you’re just assembling some light furniture or trying to tighten a deadbolt, if you don’t already have some, Walmart is letting go of a 116-piece set of tools for just $20.

You’ll get a hammer, mini screwdrivers, a screwdriver with interchangeable bits, a wrench, pliers, and a ratchet with all its different head options, and so much more, all neatly packed into a solid carrying case. It ships immediately.

