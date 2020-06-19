It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleHealth

June Is for the Boys' (Health) and Ella Paradis Has a Treat in Store

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsElla Paradis Deals
435
Save
Men’s Health Month Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis
Men’s Health Month Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Men’s Health Month Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis

June is Men’s Health Month and Ella Paradis didn’t want it to slink off without giving our readers a killer deal for you or the special dude in your life. This bundle has a value of $117 but you can get all this for just $40.

Advertisement

This could be an extra Father’s Day gift if you have an extremely open relationship with your pop. This bundle has a dual entry stroker (street name: pocket kitty) that has textured insides giving the operator a close to real feel. There’s a c-ring (street name: rooster collar) to extend pleasure whether with someone or flying solo. And a travel size lube is included because you never know, it’s just good to be prepared.

Free shipping on this item or if you spend over $49.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Learn All of the Languages With 53% off Lifetime Rosetta Stone Access

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening, and What Deals Can You Expect?

Pre-Order FIFA 21 and Get a Free PS5 or Xbox Series X Version Upgrade

Don't Get Bugged on Your Day out With This 2-Pack Lantern Zapper