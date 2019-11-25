It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsFitness

Jumpstart Your Resolutions With A Discounted Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker

Jenna Valdespino
Filed to:Kinja Deals
65
Save
Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker + Heart Rate | $80 | Best Buy
Graphic: Jenna Valdespino

Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker + Heart Rate | $80 | Best Buy

Samsung intentionally took a no-frills approach to the Galaxy Fit activity tracker so users can find their fitness stats at a glance and get going. The slim, water-resistant smartwatch tracks steps, heart rate, and sleep, all while syncing to most Apple and Android devices.

Advertisement

Today, you can grab the monitor just $80 at Best Buy. Although we recently (and briefly) saw this drop to $59 at B&H and Amazon, this is a solid deal for anyone looking to kickstart a workout routine.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Automate Your Outlets With a Pair of Wemo Smart Plugs For a Low $20

Let's Abuse HP’s Instant Ink Program Together for $20

Add a Year To Your PlayStation Plus Membership For Just $45