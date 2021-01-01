Jump-start Your Resolutions with 40% off TriggerPoint Foam Rollers and Massage Balls

Save 40% on TriggerPoint Foam Rollers and Massage Balls Image : Andrew Hayward

It’s a new year, and after the endless hellscape that was 2020, you might be feeling optimistic about a fresh start. If your resolutions include fitness plans, then you’ll want to be prepared for the aches and pains that come with, especially if it’s been a while.



Luckily, Amazon has a sale on TriggerPoint foam rollers and massage balls today, taking 40% off a selection of products. You can grab a foam roller in various styles for $21, with massage balls starting at just $9. There’s even a percussive handheld massage gun for $119 (usually $199) for more intensive muscle soothing.