Jump-Start Your Week With 40% off Gooloo's 500A GP80 Quick Charge

The last thing you need right now is for your car to break down. When you’re stranded on the side of the road, six feet of distance goes down the toilet. Right now, courtesy of Gooloo, you can save yourself the embarrassment and human contact by swiping up their popular GP80 jump starter for $30.



All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and enter the promo code L7GA8MPO at checkout. It’s that easy. And let me tell you, this jumper is worth it, especially for lighter vehicles, as it promises to recharge lawn mowers, motorcycles, cargo vans, and of course your sedan, coupe, or roadster. Anything with up to a 4.5-liter gas engine is fair game.

An emergency LED flashlight is built-in, so you can signal for someone to lend a helping hand if you have to. Though you probably shouldn’t be traveling much further than the grocery store right now.