It's all consuming.
Jump Start Your Internet Speeds With 50% off the Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 Router

Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 | $150 | Best Buy
Image: Netgear
Sure, your ISP-issued router might seem perfectly fine, but chances are it’s probably not letting you take advantage of the best speeds your connection can give you. For that, you’ll need a better router and modem. Good routers don’t always come cheap, but every now and then a solid deal comes along and makes the decision to splurge a little easier to stomach. Netgear’s Nighthawk AX5200 router, typically about $300, is down to $150 at Best Buy right now.

For your money, you’ll get two-band support, five ethernet ports for even faster speeds, encryption support, and four external antenna for better reach across your home.

