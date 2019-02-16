If you still don’t own an Instant Pot, you can fix that for a pretty nice price today. $69 gets you a 6 qt Instant Pot Lux with a bunch programmed cooking functions and plenty of space to make meals for the whole family.
That means, buying this is like buying a new rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer all in one.
That’s $20 less than the newer Instant Pot DUO (which is also $12 off right now), and the the only real difference between the two is that the DUO includes three additional preset functions; egg maker, sterilizer, and yogurt maker. Here’s a secret though...nobody actually uses those. You’ll use manual mode, and occasionally sauté.