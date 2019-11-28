It's all consuming.
Jump on the Air Fryer Bandwagon For Just $50 During Black Friday

Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer | $50 | Walmart
This Black Friday, Walmart’s selling an Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer for just $50, which is $40 less than what’s currently on Amazon. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because these are the same people who brought you the Instant Pot.

For those who aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $50 price tag is an all-time low, so get yours.

