Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Yo, Mitchell Schwartz, your boy, Wolfgang Puck has an air fryer with your name on it... also, I guess, his name on it as well. And right now Woot’s got the Wolfgang Puck 7.2 Quart Air Fryer for just $50 which is $40 less than what’s currently on Amazon.



If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $50 price tag is an all-time low, so get yours.