Jump Into the Midnight Channel With Persona 4 Golden for $13

Persona 4 Golden (PC Code) XMASGM6 Screenshot : Sega

Persona 4 Golden (PC Code) | $13 | Newegg | Use code XMASGM6



So you’ve played Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5, and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. Now all you have left to do is wait for Persona 5 Strikers next year, right? But what if I told you there were four more Persona games? Yes, as it turns out, Persona 5 is the fifth in a series. An incredible discovery, right? If you want to explore this brave new world, Persona 4 Golden is currently on sale on Newegg. You can get a PC code for the game for $13 when you use the code XMASGM6. Persona 4 Golden is an RPG about a group of kids trying to solve a local string of murders that seem to revolve around a world hidden within their TV sets. It’s as wild as you’ve probably come to expect from the series, so give it a whirl if you need more Persona in your life.

