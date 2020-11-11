Jump Into Destiny 2 and the New Beyond Light Expansion, Now 20% off on PC

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion (Steam Key) | $32 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion + Season Pass (Steam Key) | $41 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Deluxe Edition (Steam Key) | $57 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT

With Destiny 2 launching on Steam this week, it might be time to put on your hunter’s cloak and dish out some elemental punishment. The base version of this loot-shooting MMO is freely downloadable on Steam, so there’s no monetary commitment to try it if you haven’t already. If you like what you’re experiencing, you can jump into the newest content starting at $32 with a Beyond Light expansion key from Eneba (with promo code DESTINYLIGHT).

Beyond Light introduces a new locale called Europa, an icy frozen moon where those damned Fallen are planning yet another annihilative resurgence against humanity. You’d think they’d be tired after several hundred Coldheart beams to the face. With the expansion comes new weapons, gear, and an entirely new subclass called Stasis, giving you control over the essence of darkness to manipulate space and time. There’s also a new raid for you and the fireteam to tackle.

If you’re serious about your Destiny 2, consider getting the Season Pass bundle, which grants you access to unlockable bonus gear, currencies, weapons, and cosmetics. There’s also the Beyond Light Deluxe Edition ($57), which adds all of the aforementioned plus a new exotic pulse rifle with a matching ornament, an exotic sparrow vehicle, and all of the content from seasons 12-15. Both of those discounts are available with the same DESTINYLIGHT promo code.