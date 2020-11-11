It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Jump Into Destiny 2 and the New Beyond Light Expansion, Now 20% off on PC

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGaming Deals
152
Save
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion (Steam Key) | $32 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion + Season Pass (Steam Key) | $41 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Deluxe Edition (Steam Key) | $57 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion (Steam Key) | $32 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion + Season Pass (Steam Key) | $41 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Deluxe Edition (Steam Key) | $57 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT
Image: Bungie
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion (Steam Key) | $32 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion + Season Pass (Steam Key) | $41 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Deluxe Edition (Steam Key) | $57 | Eneba | Use code DESTINYLIGHT

Advertisement

With Destiny 2 launching on Steam this week, it might be time to put on your hunter’s cloak and dish out some elemental punishment. The base version of this loot-shooting MMO is freely downloadable on Steam, so there’s no monetary commitment to try it if you haven’t already. If you like what you’re experiencing, you can jump into the newest content starting at $32 with a Beyond Light expansion key from Eneba (with promo code DESTINYLIGHT).

Advertisement

Beyond Light introduces a new locale called Europa, an icy frozen moon where those damned Fallen are planning yet another annihilative resurgence against humanity. You’d think they’d be tired after several hundred Coldheart beams to the face. With the expansion comes new weapons, gear, and an entirely new subclass called Stasis, giving you control over the essence of darkness to manipulate space and time. There’s also a new raid for you and the fireteam to tackle.

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro

If you’re serious about your Destiny 2, consider getting the Season Pass bundle, which grants you access to unlockable bonus gear, currencies, weapons, and cosmetics. There’s also the Beyond Light Deluxe Edition ($57), which adds all of the aforementioned plus a new exotic pulse rifle with a matching ornament, an exotic sparrow vehicle, and all of the content from seasons 12-15. Both of those discounts are available with the same DESTINYLIGHT promo code.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Bring the Party Home With $100 off the Sonos Five

Tuesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Crash Bandicoot 4, Amazon Storage Sale, Xbox Game Pass, Fenty Beauty Holo Daze, Dash Mixer, and More

Aukey's 1080p Webcam Comes Through for Work and School Zoom Calls for $27

Play Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and More on Xbox Series X|S With 3 Months of Game Pass Ultimate for $29 [Exclusive]