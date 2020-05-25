Jump Into a New MMO and Ignore the Real World With Final Fantasy XIV, Just $37

Final Fantasy XIV: Complete Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Final Fantasy XIV: Complete Edition | $37 | Amazon



My life since the quarantine began has basically been split into three parts:

1. Writing deals for y’all here

2. Futilely flailing around on my computer trying and failing to write anything else

3. Giving up and logging into Final Fantasy XIV

Like most MMOs during this time, FFXIV is a great escape from gestures around vaguely, and now you can join me in Eorzea for cheap. Amazon has the complete version of Final Fantasy XIV on PS4 for just $37.

Now, right now, you can download the base game off PSN completely free (until tomorrow, that is), but then you’ll be missing out on the game’s three expansions, which many would argue are better than the base game... and it’s not a physical copy. Besides, if you’re going to get into an MMO right now, might as well go all the way, right?