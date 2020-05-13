It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Jump Force Collector's Edition Comes With Art Boards, Dioramas, And Steelbooks, Now $15 Off for Xbox One

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
357
Save
Jump Force Collector’s Edition (Xbox One) | $81 | Amazon
Jump Force Collector’s Edition (Xbox One) | $81 | Amazon
Screenshot: Bandai Namco
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Jump Force Collector’s Edition (Xbox One) | $81 | Amazon

If you’re the biggest Shonen Jump fan you know, you need this Jump Force Collector’s Edition for Xbox One, now $15 off at Amazon. Here’s what you’ll get in the now-$81 package:

  • Full game
  • Three art boards
  • Exclusive diorama
  • Steelbook
Advertisement

Jump Force is an epic cross-over fighting game featuring series favorites from Shonen Jump’s top anime and manga, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and more.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Prepare Your Post-Quarantine Bod With a Eufy Smart Scale, Down to $29

Never Lose Your Keys Again, Get Four Tile Mate Trackers for Just $39

Cuisinart's Stainless Steel Sauce Pans Are Hella Cheap

A Mint Condition iPhone 8 From Back Market Killed My Fear of Buying Refurbished