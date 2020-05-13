Jump Force Collector's Edition Comes With Art Boards, Dioramas, And Steelbooks, Now $15 Off for Xbox One

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Jump Force Collector’s Edition (Xbox One) | $81 | Amazon
If you’re the biggest Shonen Jump fan you know, you need this Jump Force Collector’s Edition for Xbox One, now $15 off at Amazon. Here’s what you’ll get in the now-$81 package:
- Full game
- Three art boards
- Exclusive diorama
- Steelbook
Jump Force is an epic cross-over fighting game featuring series favorites from Shonen Jump’s top anime and manga, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and more.