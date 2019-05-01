Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player by picking up an extra set of Joy-Con for $48 if you’re okay with refurbished. Woot’s price is a $20 less than buying new, and a few bucks off of Amazon’s refurbished price.



The nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four-person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.

This deal won’t last, I can almost guarantee it.