Juice Up Your Smartphone With a $10 Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad AKAA2503 Image : Anker

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Use code AKAA2503



If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just $10 at Amazon when you use promo code AKAA2503. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.