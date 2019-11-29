It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Juice Up When You're In a Jam With Anker's Portable Batteries As Low As $26

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:black friday deals
858
Save
Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Portable Charger | $31 | Amazon
Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger | $38 | Amazon
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Charger | $26 | Amazon
Anker Powerhouse 200, 200Wh/57600mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator | $195 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Portable Charger | $31 | Amazon
Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger | $38 | Amazon
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Charger | $26 | Amazon
Anker Powerhouse 200, 200Wh/57600mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator | $195 | Amazon

At the very best, most phones don’t last more than a day. If you find yourself in a bind, a portable charger like these from Anker can help keep you online. On the cheap end, Anker has a 10,000 mAh battery for just $26. If you find yourself lost in a post-apocalypse, on the other hand, you might be more interested in this $195 mega rechargeable portable generator.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

This $929 Gaming Laptop Is One of The Best Deals on Black Friday

Gloomhaven, One of the Best Tabletop Games Ever, Is At An All-Time $87 Low

Give Someone the Gift of 3 Months or a Year of Amazon Prime For 10% Off

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts