Juice It Up With a $60 Dash Compact Cold-Press Power Juicer

Dash Compact Cold-Press Power Juicer in Aqua | $60 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
You got a lot of vitamins to fit into your diet and you don’t have time to masticate everything— I get it.

Lucky for you, Bed Bath & Beyond has priced its Dash Compact Cold-Press Power Juicer down to just $60 right now— that’s even lower than the Amazon price! Of course, that’s the price for the lovely aqua-colored version you see pictured above. The silver version is going for $80 right now( I like the aqua one better anyway).

You can not only juice all the fruits and veggies with this baby, but it can even make almond and cashew milk. What more could you need?

While you can’t apply coupons to the Dash juicer, Beyond+ Members can get it for just $48. Don’t miss out!

