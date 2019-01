Graphic: Shep McAllister

The original Boogie Board LCD writing tablet has been hugely popular with our readers, and today, the larger Boogie Board Sync is on sale for $70 today, the best price we’ve seen in months.



Unlike the original, which has no ability to save or sync your drawings, this one can do both, with enough internal memory to store over 1000 images, and Bluetooth to connect to your phone or computer.