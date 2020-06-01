It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Join the Roomba Family for Just $300 With the Roomba 891

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsiRobotiRobot Deals
63
Save
iRobot Roomba 891 | $300 | Amazon Gold Box
iRobot Roomba 891 | $300 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: iRobot
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

iRobot Roomba 891 | $300 | Amazon Gold Box

You might as well get used to having robots in your family for the eventual cybernetic uprising. Today-only, get an iRobot Roomba 891 from Amazon for $300. While not the most exciting Roomba available, you’ll get the reliability of both quality floor-sweeping hardware and a really good logic system that helps it learn every crook and nanny in your home within days. This is a Gold Box, so you’ll have to order today if you want one at this price.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Cheap Headphones, Chargers, Air Purifiers, and More: 11 RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up

Can an Ultrawide Replace Your Dual Monitors?

Sunday's Best Deals: Loads of Candy, Kindle eBooks, Game Boy Lunchboxes, and More

The Minimalist's Guide to Skincare for Men