Join the Eneloop Hive With Four AAs and a Charger For $18

Panasonic Eneloop AA 4-Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

Panasonic Eneloop AA 4-Pack | $18 | Amazon



Right now, you can pick up a 4-pack of Eneloop AA batteries for just $18. This is a solid price on what’s ostensibly the best consumer batteries you and I could buy . This set has everything you need to start you collection, namely batteries and a charger .

I, for one, use them for my external flash units—and they’re terrific. These are $2 off their standard price, so not a huge discount but, hey, they’re really great batteries.