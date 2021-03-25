It's all consuming.
Join the Dark Side When You Get Select Star Wars LEGO Sets 20% off

Giovanni Colantonio
Here’s some exciting news for kids and cool adults alike: Best Buy currently has a sale on Star Wars LEGO sets. You can grab select sets 20% off and there’s plenty to browse through. The vehicle sets stand out the most here. You can grab a Sith TIE Fighter for $64, a Knights of Ren transport ship for $59, or Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor for $24. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, or whatever the equivalent of icebergs are in space. Asteroid? In my humble opinion, it’s a good time to build a LEGO set. Not a lot else going on right? Great excuse to put some blocks together and then say “zooooom” as you pretend to fly the finished product around your house.

