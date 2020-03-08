It's all consuming.
Join the Cast Iron Club with Rue La La's Cookware Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Chasseur 5.5qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven | $209 | Rue La La
Chasseur 5.5qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven | $209 | Rue La La

Any decent cook will know that cast iron cookware is a worthwhile investment. However, they can be expensive! Rue La La is currently having a sale on its collection of cast iron cookware, and now is definitely the time to stock up.

Take this 3 piece cast iron cookware set, for instance. It’s the perfect cast iron starter kit for anyone, and it’s 62% off, making it only $100. If you’re looking to expand your collection instead, there’s a wonderful red Chasseur Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $209. It may seem expensive, but this is a quality piece of cookware that will last for years to come.

Stainless Steel cookware is also on sale! If you need a whole new set of pots and pans for the home, the BergHOFF Stainless Steel 11pc Cookware Set for $280 will sort you out real quick. So, get to buyin’, then get to cookin’!

