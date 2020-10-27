Join Luffy and the Crew in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Now $22 on Xbox One ($30 Elsewhere)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | $22-$30 | Amazon
If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. Today, you can find it for $22 at Amazon for the Xbox One, and $30 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.
This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/28/2020 and updated with new information on 10/27/2020.