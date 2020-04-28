Join Luffy and the Crew in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Now $10 Off

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | $50 | Amazon
If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, which dropped only a month ago on all major platforms, but today, you can find it for $10 at Amazon for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.
