It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Join Luffy and the Crew in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Now $10 Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
79
Save
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | $50 | Amazon
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | $50 | Amazon
Screenshot: Bandai Namco
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) | $50 | Amazon

If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, which dropped only a month ago on all major platforms, but today, you can find it for $10 at Amazon for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $150 on a Sonos Playbar or Sub and Give Your Home Stereo a Boost

Give Your Living Room a Big Upgrade with a 65" Smart TV, Now Only $850

Grab a $20 Water Flosser and Stop Putting Actual Floss Between Your Teeth

You and Bae Can Reach Your Peak With a $49 Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle Deal