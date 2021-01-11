It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Jog on Over to Amazon for $250 off the Garmin Forerunner 935

Jordan McMahon
Garmin Forerunner 935 | $250 | Amazon
Garmin Forerunner 935 | $250 | Amazon

If ever there were a year to skip on the New Year’s resolutions to get things into gear, this would be the time. That said, maybe you’re still ready to step up your running game and get into the nitty gritty of all your metrics.If so, you’ve probably taken a peek at Garmin’s slew of fitness trackers, which range from reasonably affordable to wildly expensive. Those higher-end watches do offer some nifty features, but often come at a high price point, as is the case with the Garmin Forerunner 935, which retails for $500. Right now, though, it’s half-off, bringing the price down to $250; if that’s in your budget, the 935's features start to seem a lot more appealing.

For your money, you’ll get a watch that has a built-in barometer and compass to track elevation and movement, notifications about your performance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and dynamic information for swimming, running, and cycling.

