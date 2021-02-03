JLab's Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds Are a Solid Sturdier Alternative to More Expensive Brands

JLab Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

JLab Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds | $92 | Amazon



These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds I usually review and recommend. But don’t shirk at the price just yet. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative.

I’ve spent a few weeks with them and can say that ANC is no joke. The “Be Aware” mode is absolutely wild and enhances all the sounds around you. The earbuds actually pass outside noises through them, almost like an advanced hearing aid. They connect to your phone quickly and independently but pair up effortlessly. Calls and zooms with these have been great, and I’m heard clearly. The sound both ways is super crisp. The range is amazing as well. I can leave my phone upstairs and still hear perfectly downstairs. I can say they do seem to last a long time between charges. It seems I only have to power up the case once a week, and I use these for a few hours each day. So forty-eight hours of playtime does appear to be pretty on point. I really like the sensor that stops play when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in.

The only issue I have and this could be a user error in that I am not using the JLab app to control them. They don’t automatically disconnect when I put them back in the charging case. I also haven’t found the best way to charge the case yet. A charging pad takes too long. As for the integrated charging cable, I’m never really certain it’s getting juiced up.

All in all, these are a solid and sleek pair of earbuds if noise canceling is the number one feature you’re looking for .

These will ship for free for Prime members.