JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds Are Only $20 at Best Buy

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
AirPods-like wireless earbuds don’t have to cost $100 or more, and we’ve seen a wide array of quality, affordable alternatives. Here’s another option: Best Buy has these JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds for just $20 right now in multiple colors, marked down from $30. And you might be able to pick them up today at a nearby store if you need a last-minute holiday gift.

The Go Air earbuds come with a charging case and last about 5 hours per charge, with 15+ additional hours of battery life held within the case. These Bluetooth 5.0 buds pair wirelessly with your phone, tablet, or laptop, providing cordless sound on the go. Best Buy customers give them a very good 4.1-star rating, which is fantastic for the price!

