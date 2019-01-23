It’s time to stock up on basics for every season, because Jet is blowing out a bunch of great staples from Bonobos for 40%-59% off list price. The selection isn’t huge, but there are a ton of essential button-down shirts, one pair of chinos, and even a military jacket that we’ve recommended on The Inventory. Best of all, shipping’s free.
Jet's Clearing Out Bonobos Basics For Rock Bottom Prices
