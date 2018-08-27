Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you have any fall travel plans, or just feel like making some new ones on a whim, JetBlue is currently taking 20% off award flights from September 17-November 6, when you book with points by this Wednesday.

The deal isn’t valid for Friday or Sunday travel, but otherwise, it should work on any JetBlue flight during the promotional window. JetBlue’s search tool will show you the discounted rated by default, so you won’t have to go through to checkout to see how many points you need.

Don’t have enough TrueBlue points in your account to take advantage? It just so happens that Chase just added JetBlue as a transfer partner, so it should be really easy Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardholders to top up their accounts. As we wrote here, transferring points doesn’t usually make sense, but you’ll definitely come out ahead with these discounted redemption rates.