JBL's Tune 600BTNC Bluetooth Headphones Are a Great Value for Their Noise-Canceling Capabilities, Now Just $60

It's all consuming.
JBL Tune 600BTNC | $60 | Crutchfield
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech Deals
JBL Tune 600BTNC | $60 | Crutchfield

Bass lovers come through. This deal is for you. These wireless Bluetooth headphones from JBL have the purest and deepest bass tones and right now they’re just $60. The Tune 600BTNC headphones are ANC equipped so great for travel or while working out. You’ll get 16 hours of playtime off of one charge which takes about 2 hours to get there. However, if you’re in a rush in a 5-minute charge you can get pretty close to an hour of playtime which is pretty amazing. These are lightweight and fold up, again really ideal if you live a life on the go. They pair quickly with your chosen device and come in this beautiful blue color or the traditional black.

Free two-day shipping on all orders.

