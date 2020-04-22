It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds Fall to $55 Shipped

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Earbuds (Refurb) | $55 | iTechDeals | Use code HDPN54
JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless (Refurb) | $55 | iTechDeals | Use code HDPN54

Looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds from an audio brand you can trust? Over at iTechDeals, you can snag a refurbished set of JBL’s Tunes 120TWS for $55 shipped with promo code HDPN54. These headphones once retailed for $130 and the usual going price these days is $70, so it’s a steal for sure.

JBL uses 5.8mm drivers, which are rather large for the size. JBL touts superior bass response as its main draw, and for some, that’s all that matters.

