JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Headphones | $40 | Amazon



Audiophiles rejoice, JBL True Wireless Headphones are $40, which is 60% off the list price. You’ll get bumping bass and four hours of audio playback, increasing to 12 once you charge the case they live in. What else is there to say? Hop on it before it’s gone.