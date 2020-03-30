Jaybird's Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Are Even Cheaper Today

Jaybird RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Running remains one of the few things we could do during these troubled times to stay healthy and go outside. And right now you can save big on Jaybird’s RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones.

These offer Bluetooth 4.1, swappable silicone tips and fins, compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, and they’re IPX7 resistant.

Usually selling for $80, these headphones a dvertise 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus an additional 8 hours with the charging case. So you’ll definitely still have juice even after a long run. I mean, of course, you’ll still need to use hand sanitizer , wash your hands, and socially distance yourself from everyone else outside.

So if you’re looking for a pair of truly wireless headphones, pick these up at either Amazon and Best Buy for $50.