Jam out to Tunes With a Pair of Bose Soundsport Wireless Earbuds

Bose Soundsport Wireless Earbuds | $150 | Adorama
Are you a self-proclaimed audiophile? Do you listen to music all day every day? Well you’re in luck because Bose Soundsport headphones are $150 at Adorama. They are regularly $200, but with an instant rebate, you’ll save $50 on these bad boys. The Bose headphones have the amazing sound that you’re used to and has a built-in mic and up to five hours of use. They also come with a handy case to store your buds until you’re ready to use them. Grab a pair before they’re gone.
