Photo: Amazon

Did last week’s Game of Thrones fail to live up to the gorefest you dreamt up in your last fanfic? Well, buddy, do I have the deal for you. Right now you can pick up the beautifully bloody Devil May Cry 5 for the PS4 and Xbox One for a low $45.

Kotaku says it offers “Fantastic combat, stylish cutscenes, each playable character feels unique. Also: it’s just fuckin’ fun.”

Sounds good, right?